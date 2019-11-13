Cong MLA asks Patnaik whether he is happy

Opposition Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati on Wednesday asked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik whether he is happy as the BJD president used to ask people in all elections meetings whether they are happy. In election meetings, Patnaik would ask the audience "Apana mane khusi ta, Mu bi khusi (You all are happy? I am also happy)". This became the most popular one-line statement of Patnaik during election meetings in the state.

As soon Patnaik arrived in the House before the beginning of the winter session of the Assembly, Bahinipati, known for his sarcastic remarks against the state government, asked the chief minister whether he is happy. "Apana Khusi Ta..(Sir, are you happy)," Bahinipati asked Patnaik before the commencement of the Assembly proceedings.

Patnaik promptly responded to the Congress MLAs question and said: "Mu Bahut Khusi (I am very happy)." The short conversation between Bahinipati and Patnaik evoked humour in the House with members bursting into laughter. Replying to reporter's question outside the House, Bahinipati said: "I asked the question to the chief minister because I found him not in a cheerful mood. I have no other intentions." PTI AAM RG RG.

