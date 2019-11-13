Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel

Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel on Wednesday, the second day of a spike in cross-border violence, sending people rushing to shelters as sirens sounded, although there were no reports of casualties. The worst fighting in months began on Tuesday, after Israel killed in Gaza a top commander of the Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group backed by Iran, accusing him of masterminding recent attacks against Israel. Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic. The unprecedented move highlights growing concern about radicalism in the ranks of the AfD, which swept into the federal parliament for the first time in the 2017 election amid public anger over Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door migrant policy. Hungary begins trial of Syrian man accused of leading IS murder brigade

A Hungarian court on Wednesday began the trial of a Syrian man accused of terrorism and crimes against humanity as a military leader of Islamic State near the city of Homs in 2015, saying he participated in the murders of dozens of people. The 27 year-old, identified as F. Hassan, was charged in September after an international investigation led to his capture in Budapest's main airport at the end of last year. Pakistan draws Indian ire with museum display on captured pilot

The crude waxwork figure isn't much to look at, although it does feature the famous moustache. But Pakistan's new museum exhibit on an Indian pilot captured when the two nations came close to war earlier this year is causing ire across the border. Pakistan's Air Force on Wednesday opened a new gallery in its museum on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down in a dog-fight as the two countries clashed over the contested Kashmir region in February. Korean survivor says Japan's no-show at 'comfort women' case in Seoul lacks honor

A South Korean woman who had been forced to work in a Japanese wartime military brothel said Japan lacked honor for failing to attend a South Korean court on Wednesday as it began hearing a civil case brought against its government by a group of victims. "I am a living proof of history," said Lee Yong-soo, the 91-year-old survivor, her voice quaking with emotion as she addressed a news conference held near the courthouse, before proceedings began. A $5 billion bill and Japan tensions in focus as U.S. defense heads visit South Korea

A $5 billion demand to meet the cost of hosting American troops, and tensions between Seoul and Tokyo that threaten to undercut regional cooperation are set to top the agenda when senior U.S. defense officials visit South Korea this week. U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence Seoul take on a greater share of the cost of American military presence as deterrence against North Korea has tested South Korea's confidence in the security alliance with Washington. Bolivian Senate head assumes interim presidency; Morales' loyalists object

The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president on Tuesday as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup. Anez, 52, assumed leadership before other lawmakers in Congress, invoking a constitutional clause that dictates that she would be next in line to rule after Morales and his vice president, Alvaro Garcia, resigned on Sunday. Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice's mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pellestrina, one of the many islands in the Venetian lagoon, died when he was struck by lightning while using an electric water pump, the fire brigade said. Hong Kong readies for more chaos as violence spreads citywide

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters planned to paralyze parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with transport, schools and many businesses closing after violence escalated across the city. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours after police Senior Superintendent Kwong Wing-cheung said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown". British PM Johnson, on campaign trail, to pledge swift resolution on Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Wednesday to end the delays over Britain's departure from the European Union if he wins next month's election and he will describe the opposition Labour Party's plans as political "onanism". Johnson was scheduled to make a campaign speech at a factory in the West Midlands where, according to prepared remarks, he will say that the rest of the world cannot understand why so much time has been spent agonizing over Brexit.

