BJP leader Mungantiwar meets RSS chief

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday evening met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat at the Sangh headquarter in Mahal area of Nagpur, according to sources. Apart from Bhagwat, Mungantiwar also met Sangh general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi to invite them for the wedding of his daughter, sources said.

When reporters outside the Sangh headquarter sought his reaction on the current political situation in the state, the BJP leader only said, "..Wait and watch". On November 5, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Bhagawat amid a tussle with the Shiv Sena over sharing of power in new government.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, 19 days after the fractured mandate in the state assembly polls failed to elect a clear winner.

The BJP, which won maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House, on Sunday declined to stake claim to form government, as its alliance partner Shiv Sena (56) refused to lend support. The Sena and the NCP (54), the second and third largest blocs in the House, too couldn't muster requisite numbers to stake claims.

The Sena is holding talks with the Congress, which has 44 MLAs, and the NCP to form a possible colaition government. PTI CLS ND NSK NSK NSK.

