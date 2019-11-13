Maha Congress MLAs told to visit farmers hit by crop loss

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday asked newly-elected MLAs of his party who returned from Jaipur to work for the cause of farmers whose crops were damaged during unseasonal rains. The MLAs who were camping at a resort in Jaipur for the last five days returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, a day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra.

The Congress is in talks with ally NCP about whether the two parties should support the Shiv Sena for government formation, and on what terms. "In the absence of government the MLAs should visit farmers and ensure they receive financial aid," he said.

Thorat alleged a delay in disbursing the financial relief to farmers even though loss assessment is completed. The then BJP government had announced a Rs 10,000-crore special assistance for farmers whose crop was hit by unseasonal rains.

The Congress has 44 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. PTI MR NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)