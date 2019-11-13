International Development News
Withdrawal of Singapore Consortium from Amaravati Development Project a mutual decision, says Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday said that the withdrawal of the Singapore Consortium from Amaravati Development Project Pvt Ltd was a mutually agreed decision.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday said that the withdrawal of the Singapore Consortium from Amaravati Development Project Pvt Ltd was a mutually agreed decision. In a press statement, Satyanarayana said: "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is making an unnecessary fuss on the issue, and that leaders Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and others are misleading the public with their statements."

According to Satyanarayana, the YSRCP government is not averse to any incoming company, but the Singapore Consortium had failed to explain how it would be feasible for the state government to go ahead with the project of Amaravati Start-up Area. That particular project needed almost Rs 2 lakh crores which is equivalent to the annual budget of Andhra Pradesh, he added. "Singapore Minister Eswaran in a press note has said that they will not stop working in India or Andhra Pradesh, but the leaders are deliberately ignoring the part," he said.

He further condemned the TDP's charges hat YSRCP government is hampering the development of Amaravati and attacked the allegations on stopping constructions in Amaravati. Satyanarayana also slammed the proposal of Sand Deeksha by TDP Chief NC Naidu as 'fake Deeksha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

