Maha: BJP to hold meetings of MLAs, office-bearers

The BJP would be holding meetings of its MLAs, district-level office-bearers as well as unsuccessful Assembly poll candidates here from Thursday. The participants will interact with leader of the party's legislative wing Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, a party leader said.

The BJP's Maharashtra in-charge Saroj Pandey will also be present, he added. The meeting of newly-elected MLAs will take place on Thursday, while that of district-level leaders and office- bearers will take place on Friday.

"The third day is reserved for BJP candidates who could not win assembly elections along with some who had rebelled during the elections. Many of them have expressed the willingness to stay with the party. Fadnavis and Patil will interact with them as well," he said. Local elections which are slated to take place at various places in the state next year would also be discussed, he said.

The BJP, which won 105 seats in the October 21 state polls, failed to form a government after falling out with ally Shiv Sena over sharing of chief minister's post.

