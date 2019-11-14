International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 00:57 IST
PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies, met Xi on the sidelines of the meeting.

The two leaders held talks on a wide range of bilateral issues. They met for the second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai, on October 11-12 and discussed a range of bilateral issues, vowing to jointly combat terrorism and radicalization, and expand bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting between Modi and Xi in the Brazilian capital comes days after India decided not to join China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved "core concerns", with India saying the proposed deal would have an adverse impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Indians. It also took place amidst a renewed strain in ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue. A joint statement issued after talks between President Xi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last month said China is paying "close attention" to the situation in the Kashmir and that it should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter.

In its reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's consistent and clear position has been that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and China is well aware of New Delhi's position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic Jihad offers Israel terms for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad offered terms on Wednesday for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel, saying that if these were not met it could continue cross-border attacks indefinitely.Fighting erupted after Israel car...

UPDATE 2-Brazil and China hail strong ties, sources cite port deal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their countries strong bilateral relations at a meeting on Wednesday, as sources said a Chinese state firm was prepared to announce a major Brazil port investment. ...

Sweden's central bank sells off bonds from Canadian province over climate concerns

Swedens central bank said on Wednesday it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin...

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his decision on tariffs on imported autos very soon. Trump gave no hints about what his decision would be, but industry sources told AFP they expect tariffs to be deferred for another six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019