One of the great architects of modern India: Rahul on Jawaharlal Nehru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and called him "one of the great architects of modern India".

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and called him "one of the great architects of modern India". "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India. #RememberingNehruji," he tweeted.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh also paid tribute today to Nehru in the national capital to mark his 130th birth anniversary. Along with Gandhi and Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari paid homage to Nehru at Shantivan in Delhi as well.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

