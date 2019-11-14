International Development News
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin review progress made in bilateral relationship

The two leaders noted with satisfaction that the USD 25 billion targets of bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress made in the field of Infrastructure particularly railways in the context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit at Brasilia on 13 November 2019. This is the 4th time the two leaders have met this year.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship since PM's visit to Vladivostok. PM specifically mentioned the successful visits of our Minister of Defence and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Russia.

The two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. President Putin highlighted the potential of the Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region.

The two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. President Putin highlighted the potential of the Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress made in the field of Infrastructure particularly railways in the context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. The leaders also noted with satisfaction the cooperation in the Defence sector and in the field of Civil Nuclear Energy. They welcomed the prospects of cooperation in civil nuclear energy in third countries.

The two leaders also noted that both sides shared common positions on international issues and agreed to continue close consultations in the future.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to PM to visit Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations next year, which PM gladly accepted.

(With Inputs from PIB)

