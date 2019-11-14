International Development News
Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:07 IST
Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL3 BH-NITISH- MAHA What will anyone do if no party is able to form govt in Maha: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday virtually defended the decision to impose President's rule in Maharashtra, saying what one should have done when no party was able to form the government in the state.

CAL9 WB-MAMATA-MAHARASHTRA Some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP mouthpieces: Mamata Kolkata: Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending President's Rule in the state after the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said some people in constitutional posts are acting like BJP mouthpieces. CAL10 WB MAMATA AYODHYA Mamata refrains from reacting on Ayodhya verdict Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from reacting on Ayodhya verdict on Thursday, six days since it was passed by the Supreme Court, saying she is too busy with the relief work after Cyclone Bulbul.

CES8 CBI-SARADHA-GHOSH CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh in Saradha case Kolkata: IPS officer Arnab Ghosh, one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members that initially probed the Saradha scam, was interrogated by the CBI here on Thursday over alleged suppression of evidence. CES9 JH-POLL-BALMUCHU Former JPCC chief Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu joins AJSU party Ranchi: Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu on Thursday joined the AJSU party, saying he had been sidelined in the Congress for the last few years.

CES10 AS-NRC-GOGOI NRC erroneous as its responsibility was on 'incompetent' Hajela: Tarun Gogoi Guwahati: Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Thursday alleged that final NRC is an "erroneous" document as the full responsibility of the exercise was entrusted upon state coordinator Prateek Hajela who was "a junior and incompetent officer"..

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cricket-India on top in Indore test despite sloppy catching

A dominant India remained on course for a big first-innings lead after skittling out Bangladesh for a meagre 150 runs despite some sloppy catching on day one of the opening test on Thursday.The hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma for six in thei...

Royals trade Rahane to Capitals; get Markande and Tewatia in return

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded their most-capped player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in exchange for leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Rahane, who captained Royals in 24 of his 100 IPL games between...

ANALYSIS-Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill

Alibabas Hong Kong listing will not only land it 13.4 billion, but it will also garner goodwill from Beijing to help the Chinese e-commerce giant weather the fallout of a damaging trade war. The share sale, set to be Hong Kongs largest in m...

WB: Drug racketeer arrested, Rs 60 L worth drugs seized

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested a drug racketeer and seized from him about 6,400 kg of narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 60 lakhs. The Special Task Force, West Bengal Police, said Working on the statement given by an accused in cus...
