Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL3 BH-NITISH- MAHA What will anyone do if no party is able to form govt in Maha: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday virtually defended the decision to impose President's rule in Maharashtra, saying what one should have done when no party was able to form the government in the state.

CAL9 WB-MAMATA-MAHARASHTRA Some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP mouthpieces: Mamata Kolkata: Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending President's Rule in the state after the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said some people in constitutional posts are acting like BJP mouthpieces. CAL10 WB MAMATA AYODHYA Mamata refrains from reacting on Ayodhya verdict Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from reacting on Ayodhya verdict on Thursday, six days since it was passed by the Supreme Court, saying she is too busy with the relief work after Cyclone Bulbul.

CES8 CBI-SARADHA-GHOSH CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh in Saradha case Kolkata: IPS officer Arnab Ghosh, one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members that initially probed the Saradha scam, was interrogated by the CBI here on Thursday over alleged suppression of evidence. CES9 JH-POLL-BALMUCHU Former JPCC chief Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu joins AJSU party Ranchi: Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu on Thursday joined the AJSU party, saying he had been sidelined in the Congress for the last few years.

CES10 AS-NRC-GOGOI NRC erroneous as its responsibility was on 'incompetent' Hajela: Tarun Gogoi Guwahati: Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Thursday alleged that final NRC is an "erroneous" document as the full responsibility of the exercise was entrusted upon state coordinator Prateek Hajela who was "a junior and incompetent officer"..

