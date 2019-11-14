International Development News
Some people act as BJP mouthpieces: Mamata attacks Maha Guv over President's Rule

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recommendation to impose President's Rule in the state, saying that "some people are acting like BJP mouthpieces".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Howrah (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:01 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recommendation to impose President's Rule in the state, saying that "some people are acting like BJP mouthpieces". "I generally do not say anything on constitutional posts. But there are some people who are behaving like BJP mouthpieces. You have seen what is going on in my state. They want to run a parallel administration," she told reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna' here.

Banerjee said that centre and state governments are elected governments and the federal structure should be respected. "As per constitutional provisions, the federal structure must work. Centre and state governments are elected governments. But, there are some people who are dominating too much. They should not supersede the central government. The Centre must take care of this," she further said.

Banerjee's comments came in the backdrop of Maharashtra coming under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, which acted on the report from Koshyari. The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule in the wake of the political stalemate over the government formation in the state.

Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the second-largest party in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections with 56 seats. The BJP was the single largest party and won 105 seats. The two parties, who fought the elections together, were at loggerheads over power-sharing. Shiv Sena insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that the central government is yet to release Rs 17,000 crores to West Bengal. "As the Centre did not release devolution component (central tax 42 per cent) till October, we suffered a loss of Rs 640 crores. Moreover, Centre is supposed to release Rs 17,000 crores which the state is yet to receive. Economic growth is so low that every state is suffering," she said.

Responding to a question on the alleged vandalisation of Swami Vivekananda's statue inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "It is a sad day for us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Andhra Pradesh: Six-year-old boy dies after falling in Sambar vessel

A six-year-old boy studying in UKG in a private school fell down in a Sambar vessel and lost his life here on Wednesday. Byrapuram Purushottam Reddy 6 was the son of B Syam Sundar Reddy, a resident of Tippayipalle village. The child was sen...

NKorea say US offered to resume nuclear talks in December

Seoul, Nov 14 AP North Korea says the United States has proposed a resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations in December as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer ...

Kuwait PM, cabinet quit after disputes with parliament

Kuwait City, Nov 14 AFP The Kuwaiti prime minister submitted his resignation Thursday along with his cabinet, officials said, amid allegations of infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance. Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber M...

Prince Charles concludes India visit, holds bilateral talks to deepen cooperation

Britains Prince Charles concluded his two-day visit to India after holding a diverse range of engagements to deepen bilateral cooperation on issues like sustainability and climate change, according to a statement by the British High Commiss...
