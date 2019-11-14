DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 ** ABUJA – Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama meets Benin's Foreign Minister Aurélien Agbénonci and Niger's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Yacouba over border closure.

KATHMANDU - Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid visits Nepal (to Nov. 15). WASHINGTON – India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal travels to the US (Final Day). BRASILIA - The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia.(Final Day) BRASILIA - The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit (Final Day). BRASILIA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil to attend 11th BRICS summit and also have bilateral meetings with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese President Xi Jinping (Final Day).

NEW DELHI - UK's Prince Charles to visit India (Final Day). BRASILIA – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. 2000 GMT.

ATHENS - EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas, Greece's central banker, prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and energy ministers are expected to attend the Thessaloniki Summit 2019. (to Nov 15) HARARE - Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube presents 2019 national budget in parliament.

LOBAL - World diabetes day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron meets the future president of the European Council Charles Michel for working lunch in Paris. BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Congo President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi with military honors in Berlin – 1100 GMT.

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul. HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SRI LANKA - Referendum election.

GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World prematurity day. GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims.

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid give joint news conference after their meeting -0900 GMT.

PARIS – Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris – 1200 GMT. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BELGRADE – Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski visits Serbia. Pendarovski is scheduled to meet top officials and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 ** GUINEA-BISSAU – Presidential election. TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** WARSAW – Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to visit Poland. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Donald Trump meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House.

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT.

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3). TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania. (to Dec 03)

MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25)- (to Nov 13) TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec 03). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov 06). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, January 11 TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)