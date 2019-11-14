Telangana RTC strike: Will temporarily drop merger demand, say

Alleging that the Telangana government was misleading the public and the courts, the agitating TSRTC employees on Thursday said they were willing to drop their main demand of merger of the corporation with the transport department, for time being. "When talks were held earlier we had indicated that we were willing to drop some demands. However, the government kept sending messages that the employees were adamant on their demands. So the JAC decided to temporarily drop the merger demand.

Now the Government should hold discussions on other demands," Ashwathama Reddy leader of the RTC unions said. "The government is misleading the court and public also..." he said.

He urged the state government to fulfill their lawful demands, lest the strike would be intensified. Finding fault with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government's move to privatise some of the routes, the union leader said it would cause escalation of ticket prices and lead to job losses.

"Approximately 27,000 people will lose their jobs with the privatisation of 5,100 routes," Reddy claimed. Demanding merger of RTC with the government, revision of pay scales, filling up of vacancies and replacement of old vehicles among others, the TSRTC employees have been on strike from October 5.

The Telangana High Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue. Meanwhile, the indefinite strike entered the 41st day on Thursday with workers holding protests in different parts of Telangana.

Employees including, drivers and conductors of TSRTC with support from members of different political parties held protests near bus depots and raised slogans against the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government. An RTC conductor, Nageshwar Rao died due to some illness in Jogipet of Sangareddy district, police said.

His relatives alleged Rao, who was on strike was 'distressed' over the ongoing agitation. Rao was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and later to his house, where he died on Thursday morning.

A section of striking employees insisted on taking his body to Narayankhed bus depot where he was working, but police and district officials pacified them and assured to look into their demands of providing ex-gratia. Already, five RTC employees had allegedly committed suicide while some others attempted to take their lives in different parts of Telangana since the strike began.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier said under no circumstances would the RTC be merged with the government and termed the stir as "illegal" as it caused immense inconvenience to the public. The state government has made alternate arrangements and engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses..

