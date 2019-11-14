International Development News
Development News Edition

Whites still earning three times more than blacks in South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pretoria
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:58 IST
Whites still earning three times more than blacks in South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Whites in South Africa earned three times more than blacks on average, two decades after the demise of apartheid, the statistics authority said on Thursday. In a report touching on the highly sensitive issue of inequality, the research found that the wage gap between South Africa's groups increased between 2011 and 2015.

It said the average monthly earning among blacks -- who account for 80 percent of the population -- was 6,899 rand (USD 464/422 euros), while the figure was 24,646 (USD 1,659/1,506 euros) for whites. Income earnings in South Africa remained "heavily racialized", the statistics authority said.

It added that women earned roughly 30 percent less on average than males. Africa's most industrialized nation has struggled to bridge the gap between racial and gender groups since the fall of apartheid in 1994.

For decades, the apartheid system legally divided South Africans into groups of whites, blacks, Indians and "coloreds", a term designating people of mixed race. The report did not compare wage inequality between 2015 and today.

The issue is deeply controversial, touching on issues such as inherited capital and access to quality education. South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world, despite interventions that include a new national minimum wage bill which came into effect in January.

The new report was compiled by Statistics SA, the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit and the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD). "Black Africans are generally more vulnerable to labor markets and unemployment is high among that population group," Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke told local radio station 702 after he released the report.

Black Africans make up the bulk of the country's jobless at over 46 percent with just under 10 percent of whites facing unemployment. The report, which also studied poverty trends, concluded that households headed by blacks and "coloreds" were "chronically" poor.

Blacks also had the lowest levels of access to the internet and health insurance coverage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 75,000 BSNL employees have opted for VRS so far: Chairman

As many as 75,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL have already opted for the VRS scheme which rolled out recently, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned telecom corporation PK Purwar said on Thursday. In all, nearly o...

UPDATE 1-Facebook signs lease for office space in Hudson Yards

Facebook Inc signed a lease for over 1.5 million square feet of office space across 30 floors and three buildings in New York Citys Hudson Yards, according to a statement by the luxury and commercial real estate development on Thursday.Huds...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Speaker seeks to pass trade deal with Mexico, Canada this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wanted to pass the deal by the end of the year. We are moving pos...

Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Valencia, Nov 14 AFP Three-times MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who suffered a fractured spine this season, said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard who rides for Honda and claimed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019