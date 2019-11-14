International Development News
Wb Guv's chopper request turned down, TMC says demand absurd

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:41 IST
TMC logo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday refused permission for a chopper to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district, making it the second such denial by the state government in one week. Dhankhar is scheduled to travel to Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme.

The request for the chopper was made well in advance but there was no response from the administration, a Raj Bhavan source said. Earlier this week, the governor had requested for a helicopter to travel to Shantipur in Nadia district to attend a festival, which was also turned down by the West Bengal government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, questioned the need for a helicopter for the governor's travel and termed it "absurd" and "misuse of public money". The source said Dhankhar will be undertaking a 600-km journey by road to Murshidabad district to participate in the event, where he is invited as the chief guest.

The governor later said he will be leaving at 5 am on Friday morning and return at 11 pm the same day, as he won't be getting the chopper as requested. When contacted, a senior official of the state government said Dhankhar's request could not be fulfilled because of "administrative obligations".

Senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the governor should first clarify why he needs a chopper, as "misuse of public money cannot be tolerated". "Our chief minister herself travels long distances by car. No other previous governors had ever requested for a chopper. His demands are as absurd as his statements," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC district leadership of Murshidabad has decided to boycott the governor's programme, accusing him of being biased against the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

