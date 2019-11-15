International Development News
PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up 'very productive' BRICS Summit

Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned for New Delhi after attending a "very productive" BRICS summit in Brazil during which the member nations held dialogues on cementing ties in trade, innovation, technology and culture. Modi arrived in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Wednesday to take part in the two-day meeting of the five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"The BRICS Summit in Brazil has been a very productive one. We had fruitful dialogues on cementing ties in trade, innovation, technology and culture. The focus on futuristic subjects will surely lead to deeper cooperation that will benefit the people of our respective nations," the prime minister tweeted. This was the sixth time Modi participated in the BRICS summit, his first being at Fortaleza, also in Brazil in 2014.

"The bond of BRICS reaffirmed. PM @narendramodi emplanes for home after the successful conclusion of the 11th #BRICS Summit which saw BRICS countries expand their cooperation to new fields (and) set an ambitious course for themselves for leading the global future," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter. Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday and discussed a wide range of subjects.

"It was a delight to interact with my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa during the BRICS Summit. We discussed a wide range of subjects during our interaction," he tweeted. The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the people and the Brazil government "for the excellent hospitality" during the BRICS Summit.

"India looks forward to welcoming President @jairbolsonaro for the 2020 Republic Day celebrations!," he tweeted. Modi on Wednesday invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2020 during their meeting on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit. Bolsonaro accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey qualify for Euro 2020 with draw against Iceland, France also secure spot

Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the te...

French Assembly moves to delay end of tax break on palm oil biofuel

Frances National Assembly adopted an amendment delaying until 2026 the end of palm oils tax advantages, a parliamentary document showed on Thursday, a move that could benefit French oil major Total. The amendment aims to leave a sufficient ...

BRICS leaders avoid discussion of Venezuela divisions

Leaders of the BRICS major emerging economies made no mention of Venezuela during a two-day summit in Brazils capital, according to diplomats, putting aside a rift over the fate of the chaotic South American country to focus on global econo...
