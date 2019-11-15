Ahead of winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker calls all-party meeting on Nov 16

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all-party meeting on November 16, two days before the commencement of the winter session of Parliament. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will hold an all-party meeting on November 17. The meeting has been called so that the Parliament runs smoothly.

The winter session of Parliament will start from November 18 and continue till December 13. In this session, the Narendra Modi government expected to take forward its legislative agenda that includes replacing two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and e-cigarettes and e-hookahs -- with bills.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated the dates of the session to the secretariats of both houses of Parliament.

The government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 on the corporate tax rate cuts. The government had also brought an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country. The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including "economic slowdown" and "job losses". (ANI)

