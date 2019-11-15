Have promised R Shankar ministerial post: Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said he promised R Shankar, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka, that he would appoint the latter an MLC and a minister in the state cabinet.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said he promised R Shankar, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka, that he would appoint the latter an MLC and a minister in the state cabinet. Leaving out Shankar, BJP on Friday chose Arun Kumar Guttur as its candidate from Ranibennur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Karnataka by-elections.
Before getting disqualified, Shankar was an Independent MLA from Ranibennur. Unhappy with the party's decision to field Guttur, supporters of Shankar protested in front of Yediyurappa's residence here.
"I spoke to R Shankar, who won from Ranibennur. He agreed that he will work for the candidate whoever may contest. I have promised him that he will be made MLC and Minister. Arun Kumar Guttal will be given ticket and he will win. R Shankar will work for Arun Kumar... We have convinced him. People will accept him after situation becomes calm. I have promised him of minister ship and told him to support and work for Arun Kumar," Yediyurappa said. The by-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
