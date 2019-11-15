HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL33 PAR-LD-MHA-JK Situation in J-K getting normal, detained leaders will be released but no time-frame: Home min to parl panel

New Delhi: Top Union Home ministry officials on Friday conveyed to a parliamentary panel that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting normal and detained political leaders, including former chief ministers, will be released but gave no time-frame for it, sources said.

DEL34 CONG-KASHMIR Cong slams govt over detention of leaders in J-K, asks if Farooq Abdullah will attend Parliament

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over the detention of mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked whether sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah will be allowed to attend Parliament from Monday.

BOM6 MH-GOVT-LD PAWAR No mid-term polls; Sena-NCP-Cong govt to last 5 years: Pawar

Nagpur: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in Maharashtra which is currently under President's rule.

BOM8 MH-SENA-NCP CM post will go to Sena in three-party Maharashtra govt: NCP

Mumbai: The chief minister's post in Maharashtra will go to the Shiv Sena in the government being planned by the saffron party with the NCP and the Congress, NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik has said.

DEL5 UP-AYODHYA-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Waqf Board taking legal opinion on whether to accept plot for mosque in Ayodhya: Farooqui

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it was taking legal opinion on whether to accept a five-acre plot that is to be allotted by the Centre for a mosque as per the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, and noted that it would give emphasis to views of the Muslim Personal Law Board on the matter.

DEL13 AAP-FUNDS AAP report: Party funds rise from Rs 6 cr to Rs 10 cr, donations nearly double

New Delhi: The AAP's total funds rose from Rs 6.06 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10.11 crore in 2018-19 with donations to the party nearly doubling in the same period, according to its annual audited accounts submitted to the Election Commission.

DEL11 DL-2NDLD ODDEVEN Decision on odd-even extension on Monday: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme would be taken on Monday morning as the air quality in the national capital is expected to improve in the next two-three days.

DEL22 RAIL-ECONOMY-ANGADI Economy fine, people getting married, airports full: Union Min Suresh Angadi

New Delhi: Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

CAL3 OD-BOOKLET- ROW School booklet in Odisha claims Gandhi died due to 'accidental reasons', kicks up row

Bhubaneswar: A government booklet describing Mahatma Gandhi's death as an "accident" has triggered a row in Odisha, with political leaders and activists demanding an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and immediate measures to correct the "blunder".

FOREIGN

FGN12 LANKA-LD ELECTION

Lanka to elect new president on Saturday Colombo: Sri Lanka will go to the polls on Saturday to choose a new president, an election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings and increasing political polarisation.

FGN10 CHINA-ARUNACHAL-SINGH

China objects to Rajnath Singh's visit to Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China on Friday objected to the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the Chinese government never acknowledged the "so-called" northeast Indian state, which it claims to be a part of South Tibet. By K J M Varma

LEGAL

LGD17 SC-LD SABARIMALA

Govt must read 'extremely important' dissent order in Sabarimala verdict: Justice Nariman New Delhi: The government must read the "extremely important dissent" verdict in the 3:2 majority judgement pronounced by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala case, Justice R F Nariman said on Friday.

LGD34 SC-POLLUTION

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to know about steps taken by them to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

BUSINESS

DEL37 BIZ-LD INSOLVENCY

Govt notifies rules under insolvency law for resolution of fin service providers New Delhi: The government on Friday notified rules under the insolvency law to deal with resolution of systemically important financial service providers, excluding banks.

SPORTS

SPF18 SPO-FOOT-AFC-AWARD

India's Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Player of the Year award Kuala Lumpur: Indian women's football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi was on Friday nominated for the AFC Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 2.

