International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi poll panel asks voters to check names in draft electoral rolls and report errors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:14 IST
Delhi poll panel asks voters to check names in draft electoral rolls and report errors

The Delhi poll panel has urged voters to check their names in the draft electoral rolls published on Friday and asked them to report errors to officials to ensure they can cast their vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the draft electoral roll has been published on Friday and till December 16, people can file their claims and objections, which will be taken up and disposed of by December 26.

"People can check their names in the electoral roll by visiting the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, voter helpline application etc. On November 23 and 24, there will be special camps held at all designated stations for the purpose," he told reporters. The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2020 and those who have turned 18 or will be turning 18 on or before January 1, 2020, can also get their names added in the voter list by filling Form-6, Singh said.

One can apply for correction in details through Form-8 and apply for deletion of multiple entries or in case of death of a family member, get their name deleted by filling Form-7, he said.

The Delhi poll body will hold special camps to enrol young electors at schools, colleges and other educational institutions on November 28 and 29. Special camps for homeless citizens at all Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters and homeless pockets will be held on December 7 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

According to the last electoral roll published on April 23 ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the number of male electors stood at 78,73,022 while the number of female electors stood at 64,42,762. The number of third gender voters was 669. According to draft roll published on November 15, the number of male electors has risen to 79,66,099 while the number of female voters has risen to 65,38,225. The number of third gender voters has increased to 710.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi lays down mechanism to map unique client code with demat account

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place a mechanism for stock exchanges and depositories to map the unique client code UCC with the demat account of a client. Stock exchanges and depositories shall map the existing UCCs with t...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defense ties. He also said a lia...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge

Montreux Switzerland, Nov 15 AFP Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019