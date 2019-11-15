Delhi poll panel asks voters to check names in draft electoral rolls and report errors

The Delhi poll panel has urged voters to check their names in the draft electoral rolls published on Friday and asked them to report errors to officials to ensure they can cast their vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the draft electoral roll has been published on Friday and till December 16, people can file their claims and objections, which will be taken up and disposed of by December 26.

"People can check their names in the electoral roll by visiting the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, voter helpline application etc. On November 23 and 24, there will be special camps held at all designated stations for the purpose," he told reporters. The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2020 and those who have turned 18 or will be turning 18 on or before January 1, 2020, can also get their names added in the voter list by filling Form-6, Singh said.

One can apply for correction in details through Form-8 and apply for deletion of multiple entries or in case of death of a family member, get their name deleted by filling Form-7, he said.

The Delhi poll body will hold special camps to enrol young electors at schools, colleges and other educational institutions on November 28 and 29. Special camps for homeless citizens at all Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters and homeless pockets will be held on December 7 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

According to the last electoral roll published on April 23 ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the number of male electors stood at 78,73,022 while the number of female electors stood at 64,42,762. The number of third gender voters was 669. According to draft roll published on November 15, the number of male electors has risen to 79,66,099 while the number of female voters has risen to 65,38,225. The number of third gender voters has increased to 710.

