'Crazed Communist scheme,' PM Johnson says of Corbyn's plan for BT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's plan to nationalise BT's network was a "crazed Communist scheme". "We are funding a huge programme of investment in our roads, in telecoms, gigabyte broadband, unlike the crazed, crazed Communist scheme that was outlined earlier on today," Johnson told Conservative Party activists.
Johnson, speaking before a campaign bus emblazoned with the slogan "Get Brexit Done", said delivering Brexit would clear Britain's arteries. "It will be something that clears our arteries, it will unblock our system, it will get us back on our feet and able to take advantage of all the things that we want to get from Brexit," he said.
