International Development News
Development News Edition

Britain to call regional elections in Northern Ireland if deadlock continues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:40 IST
Britain to call regional elections in Northern Ireland if deadlock continues
Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

The British government will call a regional election in Northern Ireland if Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists fail to reach an agreement to restore a power-sharing government by mid-January, a British minister said on Friday.

The British-run province has for almost three years been without a devolved executive, as required by the region's 1998 peace deal, and the British government has set Jan. 13 as the latest of a series of deadlines to break the impasse. Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, on Friday, said he had decided to call regional elections if the talks fail rather than imposing direct rule from London, a move that would have infuriated the Irish government.

"If we don't get (the Northern Ireland executive and legislature at) Stormont up and running by then, Northern Ireland citizens will then have both a general election in December and an assembly election soon after the 13th January," Smith told journalists after a summit in Dublin with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Ireland. There would be no fresh extension to the talks deadline, he said.

Power-sharing collapsed in early 2016 when the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein withdrew from the government saying it was not being treated as an equal partner by the Democratic Unionist Party, as required by the 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence. The political deadlock has been complicated by the DUP's role of propping up the British government in London and the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Talks are currently on hold until after a British general election on Dec. 12. A regional election "would mark a failure of every politician in Northern Ireland and that is why I would encourage them as soon as this General election is over to sort out the outstanding issues and get back into power", Smith said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say prisoner swap promised by Kabul fails to happen

A Taliban spokesman says three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid sai...

BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday for Rahul

The BJP will hold demonstrations on Saturday in the state capital and all the district headquarters town to press for its demand seeking apology from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies on the Rafale issue that was rejec...

Sukhbir urges PM to request Pak to remove passport clause to access Kartarpur corridor

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request Pakistan to revise the memorandum of understanding MoU signed between the countries and remove the clause which requires a passpor...

Ramkumar outwits Nagal to enter semifinals of KPIT MSLTA Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan scored an upset win over Sumit Nagal in an exciting all India contest to enter the semifinals of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger here on Friday. In their first meeting this year at the Challenger level, 25-year-old Ramkumar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019