Cong-NCP leaders extend birthday greetings to Sena's Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:47 IST
Congress-NCP leaders on Friday extended birthday greetings to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, marking the two parties new-found bonhomie with the saffron outfit. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are at present trying to come up with a common minimum programme, which will guide actions of the government they are planning to form in the state.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan described 58-year-old Raut as his "friend". "Praying before the God, may all your desires- aspirations be fulfilled and you get happiness, prosperity, success, good health and long life," Chavan tweeted.

State NCP president Jayant Patil also joined Chavan in wishing Raut on the micro-blogging site. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut! @rautsanjay61," Patil said.

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad paid a visit to Raut and presented him a bouquet. Awhad described Raut as a "fighter and a true and loyal" Shiv Sainik as he greeted the Rajya Sabha member.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which contested the election as part of the 'Mahayuti' (mega alliance), won 105 and 56 seats respectively. The two parties, however, moved apart after the Sena insisted on sharing the chief ministerial post on a rotational basis.

Raut had been critical of the BJP as he aggressively put forth the Sena's side..

