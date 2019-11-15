International Development News
Development News Edition

CPI received Rs 1.47 cr during LS, 4 assembly polls for campaigning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:24 IST
CPI received Rs 1.47 cr during LS, 4 assembly polls for campaigning

The Communist Party of India received over Rs 1.47 crore as contributions during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held between April and May this year, and spent a little over Rs 62 lakh for campaigning, according to the details submitted by the party before the poll panel. The CPI document, however does not reflect the Rs 15 crore it received as donation from the DMK for the polls.

"The amount was transferred to the bank after the end of the financial year. It will be reflected next year once the state council submits the report," party general secretary D Raja told PTI. He was asked why the amount was not reflected in the financial statement submitted to the poll panel.

On March 10 this year, seven-phase Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim were announced. The polls were held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting was held on May 23. According to the document signed by Raja, the party's total receipts during the election period were Rs 1,47,37,747, including Rs 3,56,668 in cash and Rs 1,43,81,079 through cheques.

The expenditure on campaigning by the party central headquarters was Rs 62,28,509. This included Rs 3,38,403 in cash and another Rs 58,90,106 by cheque payments. The Congress collected over Rs 856 crore during the period of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the four states for campaigning and spent a little over Rs 820 crore. The ruling BJP is yet to submit its Lok Sabha expense statement to the Election Commission. It had pumped in Rs 714 crore in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a bigger mandate in the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award

Swedens minister for culture will be banned from entering China if she attends a literary award ceremony on Friday for detained Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai, Beijings ambassador to the Nordic country said on Friday.Gui Minhai, a Chinese-bo...

Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had disorderly conduct charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews had faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, ste...

40,000 refugees expelled from Istanbul

Istanbul, Nov 15 AFP Turkey said Friday it had expelled more than 40,000 refugees living in Istanbul and sent them back to the provinces where they were initially registered. A campaign was run from July through to the end of October, aimed...

Jitendra seeks cooperation of officials with LGs of J-K, Ladakh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asked officials of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to get misled by disgruntled elements and sought their support to Lieutenant Governors for success of the new administrative se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019