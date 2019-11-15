UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour Party: Panelbase poll
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 13 points this week, according to a Panelbase poll on Friday.
The poll, conducted after the Brexit Party said it would not stand in Conservative-held seats at the December 12 election, but the Conservatives on 43%, up 3 points from a poll last week, ahead of Labour who were unchanged at 30%.
The poll of 1,021 people was carried out between Nov. 13 and 14.
