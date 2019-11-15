International Development News
Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'

Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'
Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, said Friday that a tweet by President Donald Trump attacking her while she testified before the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry was "very intimidating". Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine following what she called a "smear campaign" by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, and corrupt Ukrainians.

Trump alleged in a tweet that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad." Asked to respond by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Yovanovitch said: "It's very intimidating." Schiff replied by saying that "some of us here take witness intimidation very seriously."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

