UPDATE 2-Former Bolivian leader Morales ready to stand aside in new elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:41 IST
Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation. "For the sake of democracy, if they don't want me to take part, I have no problem not taking part in new elections," Morales told Reuters in an interview in Mexico City. "I just wonder why there is so much fear of Evo," he added.

Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday after weeks of protests and violence following an Oct. 20 election that awarded an outright win to him but was tarnished by widespread allegations of fraud. He then accepted asylum in Mexico. Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez, who took over on Tuesday after a spate of resignations, has said she wants to mend bridges with Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

She has said, however, that Morales himself would not be welcome as a candidate in the next election. The interim government and MAS lawmakers appear to have reached an accord to hold a new presidential election, but have not chosen a candidate.

The veteran leftist said he did not know who would be the MAS candidate, adding that it would be for the people to decide. Morales said he wants to return to Bolivia as soon as his resignation is approved by the Bolivian legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

