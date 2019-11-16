REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION-MORALES/ Former Bolivian leader Morales ready to stand aside in new elections

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump attacks impeachment witness on Twitter, Democrats see intimidation

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounted to witness intimidation. USA-COURT-TRUMP-RECORDS/

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop Congress from getting his financial records President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major clash between branches of government.

BUSINESS USA-COURT-GOOGLE-ORACLE/

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Google’s bid to escape Oracle Corp’s multi-billion dollar lawsuit accusing Google of infringing software copyrights to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones.

TWITTER-POLITICS-ADBAN/ Twitter tightens bans on political ads and causes ahead of 2020 U.S. election

Twitter Inc on Friday said its political advertising ban will include references to political candidates or legislation, and it will not allow ads that advocate for a certain outcome on social and political causes. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER/ 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT/

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT/

Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Djokovic's hopes crushed as Federer serves up a masterclass

Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on impeachment The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure support for impeachment following this week's televised congressional hearings.

15 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/IOWA

New Iowa poll on 2020 Democratic presidential field The latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll on Democratic presidential candidates will be released Saturday night. The survey has a long track record of relative accuracy in the state.

16 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong enters a weekend of paralysing protests Anti-government protesters stage rallies in Hong Kong, blocking highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence. The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. They have since evolved into calls for greater democracy, among other demands.

16 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

House impeachment inquiry into Trump hears closed-door testimony from budget official The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine hears testimony from behind closed doors from Mark Sandy, associate director for national security programs at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

16 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lanka holds its presidential election Sri Lanka holds its presidential election. The two presidential front-runners are former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa and housing minister Sajith Premadasa.

16 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Indian capital besieged by chocking smog Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital.

16 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PRIDE (TV)

Hong Kong LGBT supporters gather at Edinburgh Place Supporters of LGBT rights in Hong Kong gather at Edinburgh Place after their request to hold a parade was not officially sanctioned.

16 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (TV)

Louisiana's Democratic governor fights for re-election in Republican-leaning state Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote on Saturday after failing to secure an outright victory in last month's election. He faces Republican Eddie Rispone, a businessman making his first run for political office.

16 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CZECH-VELVETREVOLUTION/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Czechs protest government ahead of Velvet Revolution anniversary Thousands of people are expected to take part in an anti-government protest in Prague ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that led to the fall of Communism in the then Czechoslovakia. The protest is organised by Million Moments for Democracy, which has staged numerous demonstrations against the government of Czech PM Andrej Babis.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY Annual American Heart Association meeting

Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data. 16 Nov

SPORTS TENNIS-STEPHENS/

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Sloane Stephens discusses U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens, who was recently named an ambassador to the USTA's charitable foundation, sits down with Reuters to discuss her passion for helping underprivileged children get access to the sport.

16 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-BLACK PETE/ (PIX) Dutch "Black Pete" tradition faces growing opposition

Dutch children celebrate the arrival of their version of Santa Claus amid a divisive debate about his "Black Pete" helpers - white assistants wearing black face paint and bright red lips. Opponents dismiss Black Pete as a painful racist caricature, while supporters call it a harmless tradition. 16 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

