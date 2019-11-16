Ex-Trump aide Gates to be sentenced on Dec. 17

U.S. President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates will have a court hearing to determine his potential prison sentence on Dec. 17, according to a court filing.

Gates pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators, and cooperated with a federal probe into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election.

