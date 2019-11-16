International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt should have paid as much attention to pollution as it did to Article 370: Sibal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:14 IST
Govt should have paid as much attention to pollution as it did to Article 370: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370. The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

"Nature is punishing us for our own misdemeanors. We have ourselves jeopardized our fundamental right to breathe. Forget odd prescriptions. Let's be even in our solutions," Sibal said in a tweet, in an apparent swipe at the Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme. "Was the politics behind Article 370 more important than our right to breathe clean air? Our Government should have paid as much attention to air pollution as it did in dealing with Article 370!" the former Union minister said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August and the steps taken by the central government following that action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Last remains of Ethiopian plane crash victims buried, families say little notice given

The last remains of 157 people killed aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March were interred at the crash site this week, farmers and families told Reuters, but some relatives were upset they had been unable to take part in the ceremony....

We now have dream combination of fast bowlers: Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday termed his fast bowling arsenal as a dream combination that can torment any opposition on any kind of surface. Riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling performances in recent times, India thrashe...

Bhutanese foreign minister to visit India from Sunday

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be on a week-long visit to India from Sunday, during which he would hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and review the entire gamut of relations between t...

Tap water in Mumbai safe for drinking; not in other metros, 17 state capitals: Govt study

Mumbai residents need not buy reverse osmosis RO water purifiers as a study by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry has found samples of tap water collected from the financial capital compliant with the Indian standards for drinking water, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019