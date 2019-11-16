International Development News
Development News Edition

Political parties, business groups promoting their vested interests by starting newspapers: VP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:40 IST
Political parties, business groups promoting their vested interests by starting newspapers: VP
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

By starting their own newspapers, political parties and business groups are promoting their vested interests and compromising the values of journalism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday. Highlighting the perils of fake news, he said maybe it is time for media bodies to come up with a code of conduct for journalists.

Naidu was speaking at an event organized by the Press Council of India to observe the National Press Day and confer National Awards for Excellence in Journalism. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the event.

With business groups and even political parties setting up newspapers and TV channels to further their interests, the core values of journalism are getting eroded, the vice president said. He stressed that if a newspaper is run by a political party, it should clearly mention so.

"Political parties and politicians started their own newspapers. They are called newspapers but they should be (called) newsletters. "That is an undesirable trend that has crept into our system. To protect and promote your business interest, to paint your rivals in a negative manner, you are using it (media)," he said.

Naidu also urged journalists to exercise caution in the time of sensationalism. "Sensationalism has become order of the day, sensational news means senseless news," he said.

The cardinal principle of journalism is to present fair, objective, accurate and balanced information to the readers and viewers without journalists assuming the role of gatekeepers, he said. Instead of giving expression to the popular feeling, some newspapers these days are giving expression to colored and partisan views, he added.

Naidu said times have changed in such a way that one has to now read a minimum of four to five major newspapers to get a complete sense of the current developments. "Same is the case with the news channels. Earlier, that was not the case," he remarked.

Stressing on the need to maintain objectivity, fairness, and accuracy, the vice president said neutrality and sanctity of newsrooms should be upheld at all times. "This has become all the more critical in the present times after the advent of the 'fake news' phenomenon and the huge impact social media is creating.

"With the electronic and social media providing news by the minute with alerts and flashes on smartphones, journalists will have to exercise greater caution and guard against 'fake news', disinformation and misinformation," he said. Sensationalism, biased coverage, and paid news have become the modern-day afflictions of the media, he said.

Naidu called on journalists to guard against fake news and narratives "as they can be used by vested interests to create dissensions and divisions in our pluralistic society". "May be the time has come for media bodies to come out with a code of conduct for journalists," he said.

Javadekar said fake news is a bigger crisis than paid news. "This is the day for the press to understand its freedom as well as its responsibility. Today there is a crisis of fake news more than paid news," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar likely to meet Sonia in Delhi, discuss alliance with Shiv Sena

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, sources said. Allies Congress and NCP have already wor...

Series on Sumrit Shahi's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the works at ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced it is adapting author Sumrit Shahis best-selling novel Never Kiss Your Best Friend for a web-series that will feature popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The upcoming web-series will also...

J&K: Lt Guv Murmu approves 1.30 lakh pension cases under ISSS, NSAP

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved over one lakh new pension cases of senior citizens, widows and physically challenged persons of the Union Territory, an official said. The cases were approved under centra...

India drops plan to let forest officials use force after protests

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - India has dropped plans to give forest officials the right to use force against indigenous people and open up more land for commercial plantations after nationwide protests.Propo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019