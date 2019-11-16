International Development News
Khandu for discussion on party-less panchayat election

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday urged the media fraternity to organise an event to discuss if panchayat polls in the state could be fought on non-party basis, saying that would enhance the possibility of election of "genuine leaders". Addressing journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day here, he also called upon them to play the role of a watchdog to root out corruption, the agenda of the state government.

"If elections are held on party line, many genuine candidates may not get tickets as parties have their own dynamics. But if it is fought not on party-basis, people could elect a genuine leader who can lead the society," Khandu said. The chief minister said an event could be organised by media houses where all stakeholders would discuss the issue.

Khandu said, "Corruption is going on in the state. We have reports that benefits of government schemes do not reach the actual beneficiaries. A large part of development funds under central schemes are misused. In such a situation, the media can play a crucial role to unearth the anomalies which will reduce corruption." He also urged journalists to partner with the state government to achieve its developmental goals. Responding to a memorandum submitted by various organisations of media people, he said he would approach the Information and Broadcasting ministry to name the film and television institute in Itanagar after the name of veteran journalist Taro Chatung who passed away on October 26.

The media bodies also requested the government to frame an advertisement policy for electronic media besides enhancing the government advertisement rates..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

