International Development News
Development News Edition

Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:55 IST
Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14
Representative image

Supporters staged a protest outside the court. Bashir, who was overthrown by the army in April, has been on trial in a Khartoum court since August on charges of illegally acquiring and using foreign funds -- offenses that could land him behind bars for more than a decade.

Several hearings have been held, including one on Saturday, in the presence of the deposed leader who followed the proceedings from inside a metal cage. "It has been decided that on December 14 a session will be held to deliver the verdict," judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said.

Authorities seized 6.9 million euros, USD 351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds (USD 128,000) from Bashir's home, Abdelrahman said at the start of the trial in August. Bashir said at the time that the funds were the remainder of USD 25 million received from Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The aid, he said, formed part of Sudan's strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and were "not used for private interests but as donations". Several defense witnesses testified in court, some backing up Bashir's account.

Against the backdrop of trial in Khartoum, calls have grown from global rights groups, activists and victims of the war in Darfur to transfer Bashir to The Hague-based International Criminal Court. Bashir is wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in the Darfur war that broke out in 2003 as ethnic African rebels took up arms against Bashir's then Arab-dominated government, accusing it of marginalizing the region economically and politically.

Khartoum applied what rights groups say was a scorched earth policy against ethnic groups suspected of supporting the rebels -- raping, killing, looting and burning villages. The ICC has accused Bashir of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the vast western region of Darfur. He denies the charges.

About 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, according to the United Nations. On Saturday, dozens of Bashir's supporters carrying his portraits held a protest outside the court, vowing to oppose any move by Sudan's new authorities to hand him over to the ICC.

"We are with you. We will never betray you. No, no to ICC," chanted the crowd as the former president was brought to the courthouse for the hearing. "President Bashir represents the whole of Sudan. We have an independent judiciary and if any trials are to be held, they must be held here," said demonstrator Mohamed Ali Daklai.

"We reject any outside or foreign tribunal. ICC is anyway a political court used by Western countries to pressure the weak." Bashir was ousted following nationwide protests against his iron-fisted rule of three decades. The army generals who initially seized power after the president's fall refused to hand 75-year-old Bashir over to the ICC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019