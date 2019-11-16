International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak court allows ailing ex-pm Sharif to travel abroad for treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 20:06 IST
Pak court allows ailing ex-pm Sharif to travel abroad for treatment

Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to leave for London after the Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. The four-week duration can be extended further on his doctors' recommendations, according to the court order.

Sharif, 69, is suffering from multiple health complications, including erratic platelet count, and is currently being treated at his residence near Lahore where an ICU has been set up. A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Baqar Najfi announced the verdict after a marathon hearing of more than six hours.

"Nawaz Sharif can travel abroad (London) and stay there for four weeks. Extension to his stay is subject to his medical reports," a short order of the LHC said. It has ordered the Imran Khan government to remove his name from the no-fly list or the Exit Control List (ECL).

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government granted a one-time permission to Sharif for four weeks to travel abroad for his treatment provided he submitted indemnity bonds worth over Rs 7.5 billion. On Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo challenged the condition in the LHC, terming it "illegal".

The PML-N said that "every hour is important for the health of the three-time premier and if anything happens to him because of this delay, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible". Sharif refused to submit indemnity bonds, saying it was a trap of Khan to use them for his political gains.

"After the court's verdict, Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London in a couple of days," a PML-N leader told PTI. Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz has arranged the air ambulance and it is likely to arrive in Lahore on Sunday, he said, adding Sharif's condition is very critical and he has to go to London for diagnosis and treatment of his disease.

His brother Shahbaz Sharif hailed the court's decision, saying "the prayers of my mother, the nation and supporters have been answered". Shahbaz has signed an undertaking in the LHC pledging, "I will ensure the return of my brother within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan. I will provide the periodical medical report of the doctor duly notarised by the embassy (in London) to the registrar of this court".

He further said: "I also undertake that if at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan's High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health". Shahbaz said Prime Minister Khan Niazi did "dirty politics" on the health of hsi brother. Khan's attitude caused delay in his travel to London for his treatment.

According to the PML-N, doctors recently gave Sharif high dose of steroids thrice for his expected travel abroad which may have negative effects on his health, and all this has gone in vain because of the government. Sharif recently secured eight weeks bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven years imprisonment. He also got bail from the LHC in the money laundering case.

He agreed to go to the UK for treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday. However, he could not leave as his name figured in the no fly-list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer held, 9 others booked for stubble burning in Greater Noida

A farmer was arrested and nine others were booked in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly burning crop residue in Greater Noida in violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines, the district administration said on Saturday. A farmer was a...

India will lead world in combating poverty, climate change, terrorism: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India will lead the world in combating the challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change in the 21st century. Goyal was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on environme...

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019