Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

DEL24 CONG-2NDLD RALLY Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 30

New Delhi: The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan here on November 30.

MDS8 KL-2NDLD SABARIMALA

Ayyappa temple opens, 10 women sent back by police Sabarimala: Amid tight security, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple when it opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku puja on Saturday, though police said 10 women were sent back from Pamba base as they were in the "barred" age group.

DEL12 NAIDU-LD PRESS FREEDOM

Political parties, business groups promoting their vested interests by starting newspapers: VP New Delhi: By starting their own newspapers, political parties and business groups are promoting their vested interests and compromising the values of journalism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

DEL21 ITAT-YOUNG INDIAN

ITAT orders withdrawal of tax exemption to Congress-controlled Young Indian New Delhi: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled that the withdrawal of income tax exemption to Young Indian, an entity controlled by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her family and others, by the tax department is correct and it cannot be called a charitable organisation

DEL14 JAVADEKAR-FAKE NEWS

Fake news bigger menace than paid news: Javadekar New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that fake news was a bigger menace than paid news and urged the media fraternity to introspect about ways to deal with it.

BOM14 MH-LD PAWAR-SONIA

NCP panel to meet in Pune; Pawar-Sonia meeting may be deferred Mumbai: The meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra may not take place on Sunday, sources said

BOM15 MH-GOVT

Sena wants Uddhav to be CM; won't attend NDA meet before Parl session

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said on Saturday that it would not attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of winter session of Parliament, making clear that its exit from the national-level BJP-led alliance was almost certain.

CAL14 DEF-OD AGNI II

First night trial of Agni II missile conducted successfully Balasore (Odisha): India on Saturday conducted successfully the first night trial of 'Agni-II', its versatile surface-to-surface medium range nuclear capable missile from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast, defence

sources said.

DEL18 BJP-PROTESTS-RAHUL BJP holds protests seeking Rahul's apology

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday held country-wide protests against the Congress, demanding an apology from its leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of the Supreme Court's clean chit to the Modi government on the Rafale deal.

DEL19 LS-SPEAKER-ALLPARTY MEET Lok Sabha Speaker appeals to parties for cooperation for a smooth winter session

New Delhi: Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

LEGAL

LGD1 UP-HC-CHINMAYANAND HC reserves order on bail plea of Chinmayanand

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday reserved its order on a bail application of Swami Chinmayanand in the sexual harassment case filed against him by a law student of Saharanpur.

BUSINESS

DEL25 BIZ-FM-GST-MEET FM holds meeting on GST simplification; similar meetings across country on Dec 7

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held meeting with chartered accountants, traders and other stakeholders as part of efforts to further simplify Goods and Services Tax (GST) forms and make the filling process more user friendly.

FOREIGN

FGN35 LANKA-2NDLDALL POLLS Lanka votes for new president amid multiple poll-related incidents

Colombo: Sri Lankans voted on Saturday to choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisena amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings and increasing political polarisation.

FGN2 US-SIKHS US Senate unanimously passes resolution honouring Sikh Community

Washington: The United States Senate has unanimously passed a resolution recognising the historical, cultural and religious significance of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, besides the Sikhs' contributions in the US' growth. By Lalit K Jha

FGN22 US-KASHMIR-COMMISSION There is no greater threat to human rights than terrorism: US Commission on Kashmir told

Washington: There is no greater threat to human rights and civil liberties than terrorism and radical extremism, a prominent American organisation representing Kashmiri pandits have told a US Congressional Commission, asking it not to be hijacked by politically motivated witnesses. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 US-NRC-USCIRF NRC in Assam targeting religious minorities: US commission on religious freedom

Washington: A federal US commission on international religious freedom has alleged that National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a tool to "target religious minorities and to render Muslims stateless". By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)