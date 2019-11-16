Cong seeks action against Karna CM for violation of model code

The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission initiate action against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for alleged violation of the model code of conduct in the state where bypolls are to be held in 15 assembly constituencies on December 5. Soon after the Supreme Court verdict on November 13 upholding the disqualification of 17 MLAs and allowing them to contest the byelections, 16 MLAs were absorbed in the BJP.

However, the Congress has taken a strong view of Yediyurappa allegedly describing them as future ministers of Karnataka. While welcoming the said 16 disqualified MLAs into BJP party, CM B S Yediyurappa described them as "Future Ministers of Karnataka after by-election and also said that all promises made to them would be fulfilled, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The statement has been made by Yediyurappa with a view to inducing and influencing voters of these segments for furtherance of election prospects of the BJP candidates in these constituencies, Rao alleged. These 17 MLAs, comprising 14 from Congress and three from the JD(S), had resigned in July and were eventually disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Their disqualification brought down the Congress-JDS coalition government and installed the BJP government. The election commission has not taken any decision on conducting bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski segments since the matter is pending before the court..

