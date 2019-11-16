International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress announces six candidates for Karnataka bypolls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 23:54 IST
Congress announces six candidates for Karnataka bypolls
The party has fielded Gajanan Balachandra Mangasuli from Athani, Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage from Kagwad and Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday released a list of six candidates for the December 5 assembly bypolls in Karnataka. The party has fielded Gajanan Balachandra Mangasuli from Athani, Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage from Kagwad and Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak.

It has also given the nomination to Venkatrao Ghorpade from Vijayanagara, Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar and KB Chandrashekar from Krishnarajpet. A party statement said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the names of the candidates.

The Congress also named Praveen Peter as its candidate for the biennial election to the legislative council of Karnataka. Bypolls will be held in 15 constituencies as the sitting Congress-JDS MLAs were disqualified by then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar ahead of a trust vote, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government and the return of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP to power in July.

In total 17 MLAs were disqualified but bypolls will be held in 15 of those seats as by-elections to Maski and RR Nagar constituencies are withheld with separate cases regarding them pending before the high court. Sixteen of the 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators have joined the BJP and 13 of them have been given nomination by the saffron party from their respective seats.

The BJP will need to win at least six of these 15 seats to remain in power. Of the 15 constituencies, 12 were represented by Congress and three by JD(S). The last date for filing of nominations for the bypolls is November 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Huge Czech protest marking Velvet Revolution demands PM quit

Prague, Nov 16 AFP Around a quarter-million Czechs flooded central Prague on Saturday to mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution toppled communism in then-Czechoslovakia, with protesters demanding that billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Ba...

Train engine's wheel breaks in Andhra Pradesh

Passengers of the New Delhi-Trivandrum Central Express had a lucky escape when a wheel of the trains engine broke in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.South Central Railway Chief PRO Ch Rakesh said no damage was done ...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido calls for new wave of protests against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday called on supporters to lead a new wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, who has held on to power despite an economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions. Guaido won broad i...

Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East

The Congress on Saturday fielded its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Vallabhs candidature from the Jamshedpur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019