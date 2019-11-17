REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

International Development News
Fresh violence erupted around a besieged Hong Kong university campus on Sunday morning, as protesters braced for a possible final police push to clear them after fiery clashes overnight.

US-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ANDREW/ Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Andrew said he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialite’s London home because he returned to his house after a children’s party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress’ impeachment investigation was “inappropriate,” an aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transcript released on Saturday. US-USA-ELECTION-LOUISIANA-RESULTS/

Louisiana's Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, won a second term in office on Saturday, defeating a Republican opponent who had closely aligned himself with U.S. President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China, U.S. had 'constructive' phone call on trade: Xinhua BEIJING (Reuters) - China and United States had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, state media Xinhua said.

US-NISSAN-RECALL/ Nissan recalls nearly 400,00 vehicles over braking system defect

(Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) has said it is recalling 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect, causing concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-JOKER/ 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

(Reuters) - Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. US-PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT/

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence (Reuters) - Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

SPORTS US-NFL-FOOTBALL-KAEPERNIK/

Kaepernick ready to play for any team after tryout (Reuters) - A spirited Colin Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the National Football League after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school on Saturday.

US-TENNIS-STEPHENS/ Stephens eyes Olympics, return to form in 2020

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens said she is ready to turn the page on a disappointing 2019 and shift her focus to climbing the world tennis rankings to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/NEVADA (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidates court labor support in Nevada On most issues, retired letter carrier and union member Leslie Maxwell Burton is a progressive who hates Republican President Donald Trump. But when she and fellow Nevada Democrats make their choice next February about which candidate to nominate to run against the Republican, Burton won't vote for anyone who wants to take away her hard-won union health plan - a risk under Medicare-for-All proposals that promise to do away with private coverage. Labor has an out-sized role in Democratic party politics in Nevada, leading candidates to fine-tune their messages to reflect union concerns. Fourteen of the eighteen candidates seeking the party's presidential nomination will descend on the state on Sunday to address the annual fundraising dinner of the Nevada Democratic Party.

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

