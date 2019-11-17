International Development News
Development News Edition

Taiwan president chooses running mate who Chinese paper wanted arrested

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:58 IST
Taiwan president chooses running mate who Chinese paper wanted arrested
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has named as her running mate for 2020 elections a former premier who angered Beijing so badly last year with his support for the island's formal independence that a major Chinese paper called for his arrest. Self-ruled and democratic Taiwan is claimed by China as a wayward province and is the Communist Party's most sensitive and important territorial issue. China has threatened to attack if Taiwan moves towards independence.

William Lai, premier until January when he stepped down to take responsibility for a crushing defeat in regional elections last November for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, will be Tsai's vice-president candidate, she told a news conference in Taipei on Sunday. In April last year, while still premier, Lai told parliament he was a "Taiwan independence worker" and that his position was that Taiwan was a sovereign, independent country.

China's influential Global Times tabloid responded by saying China should issue an international arrest warrant for him to face prosecution under the country's 2005 Anti-Secession Law. Accepting Tsai's nomination, Lai made no mention of independence but said the island had to stand up to pressure from an encroaching China and "show the way" for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has seen months of anti-government protests.

"In the face of a China which is closing in at every stage and warning signs from Hong Kong, what can the Democratic Progressive Party in next year's critical election battle give the people of Taiwan? Isn't our most important mission to unite and defend Taiwan?" Lai said. "I have decided to accept President Tsai's invitation, to be her deputy, to team up to fight the election, and at this darkest time to unite and defend Taiwan, to continue to show the ray of light of democracy, show the way for Hong Kong and illuminate the world."

Taiwan's main opposition party, the China-friendly Kuomintang, said Tsai was seeking to gather "extremist" votes by trying to cosy up to "Taiwan independence forces" with her choice of Lai as running mate. There was no immediate response from China to his nomination, though state media ran stories on it on their social media accounts mostly citing Taiwan media reports and reiterating the Kuomintang's comment.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan ahead of the elections. President Xi Jinping said in January that China reserves the right to use force to bring Taiwan under its control but will strive to achieve peaceful "reunification". While the Democratic Progressive Party is pro-independence, Tsai has said she wants to maintain the status quo with China, though will defend Taiwan's security and democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019