Trump says 'everything very good' after first phase of annual medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was in very good health, after undergoing what he said was the first phase of an annual medical checkup the previous day.

Trump tweeted that he had undergone the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. "Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year," he said. (Writing by Frances Kerry, editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)