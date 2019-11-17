Trump hails 'cash' to U.S. farmers before Thanksgiving

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed a "cash" payout to American farmers before the Thanksgiving Day holiday that he attributed to China tariffs.

"Our great Farmers will receive another major round of 'cash,' compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving," he wrote on Twitter. The payments, however, will be made by the United States government. The Agriculture Department said on Friday it will begin the second round of trade payments this week.

