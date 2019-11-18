International Development News
Development News Edition

Bloomberg apologises for 'stop and frisk' police practice

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 00:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 00:23 IST
Bloomberg apologises for 'stop and frisk' police practice
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Bloomberg on Sunday reversed his longstanding support of the controversial "stop-and-frisk" police strategy ahead of a potential Democratic presidential run, a policy he embraced as New York's mayor even though it disproportionately impacted people of colour. Addressing a black church in Brooklyn, Bloomberg said the practice often led to the disproportionate detaining of blacks and Latinos. He added that he "can't change history" but now realizes "I was wrong." If anyone was wrongly stopped by police, "I apologise," he said.

Bloomberg's reversal is a notable recognition of the power and importance of black voters in the Democratic Party and the fact that his record on stop-and-frisk could be one of his biggest vulnerabilities should he launch a White House run. The stop-and-frisk practice gave police wide authority to detain people they suspected of committing a crime. Bloomberg aggressively pursued the tactic when he first took over as mayor in 2002.

Under the programme, New York City police officers made it a routine practice to stop and search multitudes of mostly black and Hispanic men to see if they were carrying weapons. Police claimed that people were only targeted if officers had a reasonable suspicion that they were breaking the law.

But while the searches did lead to weapons being confiscated, the overwhelming majority of people who were detained and frisked were let go because they hadn't done anything wrong. Many men found the encounters humiliating and degrading, and statistics showed that minorities were far more likely to be subjected to such a search.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made ending stop-and-frisk a centrepiece of his first run for office. Bloomberg told the congregation Sunday that he wants to earn back the trust of black and Latino communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-HP Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Xerox Proposal

Hp Inc HP BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED XEROX PROPOSAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY CONCLUDED THAT XEROX PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY UN...

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by...

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in very good health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medi...

Over 30,000 march in Greek annual anti-junta demos

Over 30,000 Greeks demonstrated under a heavy police presence Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, the first since the election of the new conservative government. The protest, one of the largest and most uneventful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019