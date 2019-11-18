International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysian ex-PM Najib's third graft trial opens

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:28 IST
Malaysian ex-PM Najib's third graft trial opens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak's third corruption trial has started, with prosecutors saying Najib tampered with a government audit on the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proceedings. Najib faces multiple corruption charges linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB fund, that contributed to his shocking election defeat last year.

Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Monday his team will show how Najib had abused his power to order the removal of material information from the auditor general's report on 1MDB in 2016 to cover up the truth. Najib is being jointly tried with 1MDB ex-CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who is accused of abetting him. Monday's trial opened just days after another court-ordered Najib to enter his defense in his first corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Scorsese doesn't own cinema: 'Avengers: Endgame' directors

Joe and Anthony Russo, the director duo behind Avengers Endgame, have broken their silence on the Martin Scorsese-Marvel controversy, saying the legendary filmmaker doesnt own cinema. The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinem...

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

Almost a fifth of Japanese households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affilated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the countrys cash-hoarding culture is changing. In the survey publ...

TJ Miller does not want Disney to make 'Deadpool 3'

Actor TJ Miller has said he would like Disney-Marvel to not make the third part in Ryan Reynolds-fronted Deadpool series. The future of the beloved franchise is in doldrums after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which produced the first tw...

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the countrys deep economic and political crisis.The country is like a ship that is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019