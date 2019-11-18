International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran developed 'vast influence' in Iraq, spy agency leaks say

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:54 IST
Iran developed 'vast influence' in Iraq, spy agency leaks say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of leaked Iranian intelligence reports reveal the depth of Tehran's influence in neighboring, now protest-torn Iraq, The New York Times and The Intercept reported Monday. The US newspaper and the online news publication said they had verified around 700 pages of reports written mainly in 2014 and 2015 by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and sent to The Intercept anonymously.

The secret source, who had declined to meet with a reporter in person, had said they wanted to "let the world know what Iran is doing in my country Iraq". Iraq has close but complicated ties with both Iran, its large eastern neighbor, and the United States, which opposes Tehran's influence in the region.

The documents "offer a detailed portrait of just how aggressively Tehran has worked to embed itself into Iraqi affairs, and of the unique role of General (Qasem) Soleimani," wrote the outlets. Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, is Tehran's point man on Iraq and travels there frequently during times of political turmoil.

Amid Iraq's largest and deadliest protests in decades, Soleimani has chaired meetings in Baghdad and Najaf in recent weeks to persuade political parties to close rank around Iraqi premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, sources have told AFP. In one of the Iranian leaks, Abdel Mahdi is described as having had a "special relationship" with Tehran when he was Iraq's oil minister in 2014.

The prime minister's office told AFP it had "no comment" for the time being on the report. The reports also named former prime ministers Haider al-Abadi and Ibrahim al-Jafari as well as former speaker of parliament Salim al-Jabouri as politicians with close Iran links.

According to the NYT, Tehran was able to gain much more access following the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq in 2011, which it said left Iraqi assets of the Central Intelligence Agency "jobless and destitute". They then turned to Iran, offering information on the CIA's operations in Iraq in exchange for money, the report said.

In one incident, an Iraqi military intelligence officer had traveled from Baghdad to meet with an Iranian intelligence official in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. During the three-hour meeting, the Iraqi official said his boss, Lieutenant General Hatem al-Maksusi, had told him to pass on the message to Iran that "all of the Iraqi Army's intelligence -- consider it yours".

Al-Maksusi had also offered to give Iran information about a covert system established by the US to eavesdrop on Iraqi phones, run by the premier's office and military intelligence, the reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pak successfully test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Pakistan on Monday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 650 kilometers, bringing several Indian cities under its range. The test-firing of the Shaheen-I missile by the...

EXCLUSIVE-Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog over climate change

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency IEA, faced renewed pressure on Monday from investors and scientists concerned about climate change to overhaul the agencys projections for fossil fuel demand.Pension funds, insurers a...

Pope replaces financial watchdog head amid fallout from raid

Vatican City, Nov 18 AP Pope Francis on Monday replaced the head of the Vaticans financial watchdog agency amid continuing fallout from a controversial Vatican police raid on the agencys offices. Francis thanked Rene Bruelhart for his work ...

UPDATE 2-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

Kuwaits caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier in the OPEC oil producer on Monday, rebuffing the offer from the ruling emir after submitting the governments resignation last week.The cabinet r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019