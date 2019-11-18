Qatari Emiri Navy and Indian Navy conduct maritime exercise Za’ir-Al-Bahr

Indian Navy Guided Missile Stealth Frigate INS Trikand and Patrol Aircraft P8-I arrived at Doha for the inaugural edition of the Bilateral Maritime Exercise Za'ir-Al-Bahr (Roar of the Sea) being conducted from 17 to 21 Nov 19 between the Indian Navy and Qatari Emiri Naval Forces. Za'ir-Al-Bahr 2019 would strengthen cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

The Exercise will include a three-day Harbour Phase and Two days Sea Phase. The activities during the harbor phase will include a seminar, professional interaction, official visits, sports fixtures along with social and cultural events. The Sea Phase will include a Tactical Maritime Exercise involving the domains of Surface Action, Air Defence, Maritime Surveillance and Interdiction Operation and anti-terrorism.

INS Trikand commanded by Captain Vishal Bishnoi is one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the Operational Command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai. The P8-I Maritime Patrol Aircraft incorporates the latest technology for Maritime Surveillance.

The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in this Exercise include the versatile Anti-Ship Missile equipped Barzan Class Fast Attack Craft along with Rafale multi-task fighter aircraft.

India and Qatar have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common developmental and cultural values. The inaugural edition of the Bilateral Maritime Exercise between the two navies would further strengthen the robust defense co-operation between the two countries, especially in the fight against terrorism, maritime piracy and maritime security.

(With Inputs from PIB)