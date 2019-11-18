International Development News
Development News Edition

Qatari Emiri Navy and Indian Navy conduct maritime exercise Za’ir-Al-Bahr

Za'ir-Al-Bahr 2019 would strengthen cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Qatari Emiri Navy and Indian Navy conduct maritime exercise Za’ir-Al-Bahr
INS Trikand commanded by Captain Vishal Bishnoi is one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy Guided Missile Stealth Frigate INS Trikand and Patrol Aircraft P8-I arrived at Doha for the inaugural edition of the Bilateral Maritime Exercise Za'ir-Al-Bahr (Roar of the Sea) being conducted from 17 to 21 Nov 19 between the Indian Navy and Qatari Emiri Naval Forces. Za'ir-Al-Bahr 2019 would strengthen cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

The Exercise will include a three-day Harbour Phase and Two days Sea Phase. The activities during the harbor phase will include a seminar, professional interaction, official visits, sports fixtures along with social and cultural events. The Sea Phase will include a Tactical Maritime Exercise involving the domains of Surface Action, Air Defence, Maritime Surveillance and Interdiction Operation and anti-terrorism.

INS Trikand commanded by Captain Vishal Bishnoi is one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the Operational Command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai. The P8-I Maritime Patrol Aircraft incorporates the latest technology for Maritime Surveillance.

The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in this Exercise include the versatile Anti-Ship Missile equipped Barzan Class Fast Attack Craft along with Rafale multi-task fighter aircraft.

India and Qatar have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common developmental and cultural values. The inaugural edition of the Bilateral Maritime Exercise between the two navies would further strengthen the robust defense co-operation between the two countries, especially in the fight against terrorism, maritime piracy and maritime security.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French PM Édouard Philippe strengthen ties with Senegal to combat irregular migration

Senegal and France have renewed their cooperation on November 17 against irregular migration. The step has been taken after the visit of French Prime Minister douard Philippe to Senegals capital, Dakar.The Prime Minister of France, douard P...

UPDATE 2-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

Kuwaits caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier in the OPEC oil producer on Monday, rebuffing the offer from the ruling emir after submitting the governments resignation last week.The cabinet r...

India ranks 59 on IMD World Talent Ranking Report

India has slipped 6 places to 59 rank on a global annual list of 63 countries, due to low quality of life and expenditure on education, according to the latest edition of IMD World Talent Ranking, which was topped by Switzerland. The rankin...

Points not revenge on mind against Oman: Chhetri

India are not looking at revenge but full points against Oman, skipper Sunil Chhetri said on Monday as they gear up to take on the hosts in a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match here on Tuesday. Omna had beaten India 2-1 in Guwahati in Septembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019