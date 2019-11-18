Belarus says still committed to closer integration with Russia
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday that his country remained committed to closer integration with Russia, a day after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to pull out of an integration deal with Moscow.
Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.
Makei made his comments at a joint news conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
