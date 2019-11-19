International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. charges Miami professor in Venezuela money laundering scheme

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 02:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 02:20 IST
U.S. charges Miami professor in Venezuela money laundering scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A University of Miami professor who studied drug trafficking and organized crime in Latin America was arrested on charges he helped launder funds embezzled from Venezuela into the United States, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. Prosecutors in New York accused professor Bruce Bagley of receiving $2.5 million in deposits from bank accounts in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were the proceeds of bribery and embezzlement in Venezuela, a Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office press release said. It said he retained about 10% as a commission.

Bagley did not immediately respond to an email sent to his University of Miami address seeking comment. A University of Miami spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is part of U.S. prosecutors' efforts to crack down on the use of the U.S. financial system to launder proceeds from rampant corruption in oil-rich Venezuela, which is undergoing a hyperinflationary economic meltdown that has prompted millions to emigrate. Bagley was a frequent media commentator about the crisis in Venezuela, and in 2015 published a book titled "Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today." In a 2016 Univision article about the arrest of two nephews of Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores on drug trafficking charges, Bagley was quoted as saying, "the nephews are just the tip of the iceberg."

The indictment of Bagley unsealed on Monday said that in 2016 he opened an account at a Florida bank for a company that listed himself and his spouse as officers and directors. In November 2017, the account began to receive funds from a UAE-based food company controlled by a Colombian. The account did not name the Colombian person who held the overseas accounts, and did not detail how the funds were embezzled from Venezuela.

Prosecutors allege that Bagley created fake contracts to justify the transfer of funds, and that he and the Colombian had discussed the origin of the funds. Last year, Venezuela's former national treasurer was sentenced by a U.S. judge to 10 years in prison over allegations he received more than $1 billion in bribes. He pleaded guilty to plotting to launder the funds in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Helath News Roundup: Novartis switches gears in Shanghai from research to drug development; India says e-cigarette ban implies use of devices also prohibited

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Merck and Bayers heart drug meets main goal of late-stage studyChinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the co...

Bears' Nagy: Pulling Trubisky 'zero to do' with performance

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from Sunday nights game had zero to do with his play. Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end of the second quarte...

Peoples' News Roundup: Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76Cambodias Princess Norodom Bopha Devi, a former minister of culture who helped revive traditional Apsara dance after the 19...

Science News Roundup: Spacecom's Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbit; Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Spacecoms Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbitIsraels Space Communications said on Monday its Amos-17 communication satellite, which was launched into space in August, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019