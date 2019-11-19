Maoists getting help from Islamic militant organisations:

Days after the arrest of two CPI(M) student acivists under UAPA for their alleged maoist links, a Senior party leader has stirred up a controversy by stating that the ultras were receiving help from Islamic militant organisations based here. Maoists are being 'nurtured' by islamic militant organisations based in Kozhikode, CPI(M) district secretary, P Mohanan, said addressing a function here.

"Some are encouraging these maoists to take up arms against the government," he alleged and asked the government to look into it. The Islamic militant organisations here are the "strength" of the Maoists, he claimed.

Two students-- Alain Shuhaib and Taha Fasal were arrested on November 1 after pro maoists pamphlets were seized from them. Meanwhile, police has said C P Usman (40), hailing from Malappuram, has been identified as the third suspect who had absconded after Shuhaib and Taha had been arrested.

Describing UAPA as a 'draconian' law, senior CPI-M leader Prakash Karat had said the two arrested Left student activists have been 'wrongly' booked under it and had urged the party- led LDF government to intervene and "undo this mistake". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the state assembly that the government would not allow the 'misuse' of UAPA and would look into the issue seriously..

