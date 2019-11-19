International Development News
Development News Edition

Maoists getting help from Islamic militant organisations:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 14:08 IST
Maoists getting help from Islamic militant organisations:

Days after the arrest of two CPI(M) student acivists under UAPA for their alleged maoist links, a Senior party leader has stirred up a controversy by stating that the ultras were receiving help from Islamic militant organisations based here. Maoists are being 'nurtured' by islamic militant organisations based in Kozhikode, CPI(M) district secretary, P Mohanan, said addressing a function here.

"Some are encouraging these maoists to take up arms against the government," he alleged and asked the government to look into it. The Islamic militant organisations here are the "strength" of the Maoists, he claimed.

Two students-- Alain Shuhaib and Taha Fasal were arrested on November 1 after pro maoists pamphlets were seized from them. Meanwhile, police has said C P Usman (40), hailing from Malappuram, has been identified as the third suspect who had absconded after Shuhaib and Taha had been arrested.

Describing UAPA as a 'draconian' law, senior CPI-M leader Prakash Karat had said the two arrested Left student activists have been 'wrongly' booked under it and had urged the party- led LDF government to intervene and "undo this mistake". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the state assembly that the government would not allow the 'misuse' of UAPA and would look into the issue seriously..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Basketball-Breaking bad: NZ team under fire for off-court incidents

The CEO and part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers apologized to fans on Tuesday after the struggling pro basketball team were rocked by off-court incidents this week. The Breakers, four-times champions in Australias National Basketball Lea...

UPDATE 4-Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.About 100 defiant ...

European shares edge higher in cautious trading

European shares edged higher on Tuesday after signs of reprieve for Chinas Huawei from further U.S. sanctions, although trading was range-bound as investors waited to see if the United States and China could reach a preliminary trade deal.T...

2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019

As many as 2,391 people lost their lives and over eight lakh houses were damaged during the monsoon this year, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. When the rains and floods hit different states, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019