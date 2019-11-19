BJP Yuva Morcha stages stir with Kejriwal's 'missing' posters on water quality issue

Stepping up pressure on the AAP government over the water quality issue in the national capital, Delhi BJP's Yuva Morcha activists staged protests across the city on Tuesday. The protesters were seen carrying "missing" posters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

"Have you seen the DJB chairman, Arvind Kejriwal?," read the posters. Similar posters were put up in some parts of east Delhi.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay took part in the protest near the Moolchand flyover. Other senior leaders of the saffron party, including its national vice-president Shyam Jaju and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, also participated in the protests.

Kejriwal's "missing" posters were put up after similar "missing" posters were seen in the city of East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who faced flak from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over skipping a key parliamentary panel meeting on air pollution due to his cricket commentary assignment. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to corner the Kejriwal government over a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) study that found water samples from Delhi failing on 10 of the 11 quality parameters.

Protests were held across the city on Monday also by the BJP and the Congress. Kejriwal said according to the DJB tests carried out in the last nine months, 98.5 per cent water samples were found to be safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)