DMK MP condemns Ramdev's remarks against Periyar

  Updated: 19-11-2019 16:05 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 16:05 IST
A DMK MP in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of yoga guru Ramdev allegedly calling social reformer Periyar a "Dalit terrorist" and said image of a reformist like him should not be distorted. S Senthilkumar raised the issue during the Zero Hour and expressed his condemnation of Ramdev's remarks.

Periyar fought for social equality and woman empowerment, he said. Among other issues, Congress' Gurjeet Aulja said the Union government should work to ensure that pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan without passports and USD 20 fee.

Two BJP MPs from West Bengal, Arjun Singh and Saumitra Khan, attacked the state's Trinamool Congress government, saying their "constitutional rights" are in danger there. Singh said officials in the state do not meet BJP MPs like him, and he cannot spend MPLAD funds because of lack of cooperation from the Bengal government.

Khan wondered if they were MPs of India or some other country as the Centre's schemes are not being implemented in the state. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty demanded a tough law to curb cruelty against animals.

Preneet Kaur of the Congress said farmers of Punjab are being subjected to harsh criticism and being projected as "almost villains" for pollution in Delhi as rhetoric is getting better of sound rational thinking. Tackling pollution requires a well thought-out strategy and the debt the country owes to these farmers should not be forgotten.

The burning of paddy straw by farmers is seen as one of the major reasons for high level of pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas in winters year after year. Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD sought to know from the government what benefits India has got as a member of BRICS.

